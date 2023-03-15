The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Movella Holdings Inc.’s (MVLA) Stock

The stock of Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) has gone down by -11.53% for the week, with a -69.32% drop in the past month and a -81.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 35.00% for MVLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.95% for MVLA stock, with a simple moving average of -79.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) is above average at 4.86x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) is $12.50, The public float for MVLA is 38.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MVLA on March 15, 2023 was 326.79K shares.

MVLA) stock’s latest price update

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA)’s stock price has increased by 12.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) has gone down by -11.53% for the week, with a -69.32% drop in the past month and a -81.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 35.00% for MVLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.95% for MVLA stock, with a simple moving average of -79.29% for the last 200 days.

MVLA Trading at -73.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.71%, as shares sank -56.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVLA fell by -14.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.7165. In addition, Movella Holdings Inc. saw -81.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MVLA

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.