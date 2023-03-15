The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Intuit Inc.’s (INTU) Stock

The stock of Intuit Inc. (INTU) has gone down by -0.24% for the week, with a -1.26% drop in the past month and a 2.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.89% for INTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.00% for INTU stock, with a simple moving average of -0.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is above average at 59.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.

The public float for INTU is 272.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INTU on March 15, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

INTU) stock’s latest price update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)’s stock price has increased by 4.28 compared to its previous closing price of 391.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Intuit Earnings Come in Strong. It’s Raising Its Bet On AI For Finance.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $500 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTU reach a price target of $360. The rating they have provided for INTU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Outperform” to INTU, setting the target price at $500 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

INTU Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $407.80. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw 4.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Burton Eve B, who sale 4,539 shares at the price of $412.57 back on Mar 07. After this action, Burton Eve B now owns 0 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $1,872,647 using the latest closing price.

Hotz Lauren D, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Intuit Inc., sale 500 shares at $413.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Hotz Lauren D is holding 1,781 shares at $206,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.70 for the present operating margin

+77.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc. stands at +16.23. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intuit Inc. (INTU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.