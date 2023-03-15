The 4.42% Simple Moving Average of On Holding AG’s (ONON) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of On Holding AG (ONON) has seen a -9.04% decrease in the past week, with a -6.40% drop in the past month, and a 14.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for ONON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.63% for ONON stock, with a simple moving average of 4.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for On Holding AG (ONON) is $24.52, which is $5.87 above the current market price. The public float for ONON is 176.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ONON on March 15, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)’s stock price has decreased by -3.10 compared to its previous closing price of 20.97. however, the company has experienced a -9.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/22 that The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ONON, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

ONON Trading at -4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON fell by -9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.62. In addition, On Holding AG saw 18.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.47 for the present operating margin

+55.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at -23.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, On Holding AG (ONON) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.