The -13.88% Decline of Genuine Parts Company’s (GPC) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has gone down by -3.78% for the week, with a -5.34% drop in the past month and a -10.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.10% for GPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.58% for GPC stock, with a simple moving average of 1.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Right Now?

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for GPC is 137.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of GPC was 1.00M shares.

GPC) stock’s latest price update

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)’s stock price has increased by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 162.50. but the company has seen a -3.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

The stock of Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has gone down by -3.78% for the week, with a -5.34% drop in the past month and a -10.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.10% for GPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.58% for GPC stock, with a simple moving average of 1.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $147 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPC reach a price target of $133. The rating they have provided for GPC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to GPC, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

GPC Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC fell by -3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.88. In addition, Genuine Parts Company saw -5.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.