TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) is 50.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TTI is 2.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is $7.13, which is $4.13 above the current market price. The public float for TTI is 115.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On March 15, 2023, TTI’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

TTI) stock’s latest price update

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 3.00. However, the company has seen a -13.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TTI’s Market Performance

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has seen a -13.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.69% decline in the past month and a -12.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.66% for TTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.05% for TTI stock, with a simple moving average of -25.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $7 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTI reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for TTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to TTI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

TTI Trading at -19.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -24.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI fell by -13.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, TETRA Technologies Inc. saw -13.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from McNiven Roy, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Mar 09. After this action, McNiven Roy now owns 17,500 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc., valued at $26,169 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Brady M, the President & CEO of TETRA Technologies Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $3.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Murphy Brady M is holding 1,722,450 shares at $102,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.12 for the present operating margin

+20.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for TETRA Technologies Inc. stands at +1.38. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.