Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB)’s stock price has increased by 6.17 compared to its previous closing price of 42.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is $53.08, which is $8.71 above the current market price. The public float for TENB is 110.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TENB on March 15, 2023 was 852.94K shares.

TENB’s Market Performance

TENB’s stock has seen a 0.04% increase for the week, with a -0.22% drop in the past month and a 16.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for Tenable Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.33% for TENB stock, with a simple moving average of 8.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $44 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENB reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for TENB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to TENB, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

TENB Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.97. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw 16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Yoran Amit, who sale 5,591 shares at the price of $44.15 back on Feb 28. After this action, Yoran Amit now owns 204,257 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $246,843 using the latest closing price.

Vintz Stephen A, the Chief Financial Officer of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 3,363 shares at $44.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Vintz Stephen A is holding 193,724 shares at $148,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.54 for the present operating margin

+77.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc. stands at -13.50. Equity return is now at value -37.10, with -7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.