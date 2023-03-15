Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TPX is 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TPX is $45.60, which is $7.0 above the current price. The public float for TPX is 166.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPX on March 15, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

TPX) stock’s latest price update

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX)’s stock price has increased by 0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 38.54. However, the company has experienced a -7.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/31/22 that Tempur Sealy Stock Falls on Downbeat Sales Forecast

TPX’s Market Performance

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has seen a -7.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.67% decline in the past month and a 19.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for TPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.65% for TPX stock, with a simple moving average of 27.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPX

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPX reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for TPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to TPX, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

TPX Trading at -3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.68. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc. saw 12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from Rao Bhaskar, who sale 18,682 shares at the price of $40.01 back on Jan 31. After this action, Rao Bhaskar now owns 297,988 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc., valued at $747,405 using the latest closing price.

Rao Bhaskar, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Tempur Sealy International Inc., sale 13,811 shares at $40.07 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Rao Bhaskar is holding 316,670 shares at $553,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stands at +9.27. Equity return is now at value -391.70, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.