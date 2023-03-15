TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP)’s stock price has increased by 11.11 compared to its previous closing price of 3.06. However, the company has experienced a -6.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Right Now?

The average price recommended by analysts for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is $7.28, which is $5.6 above the current market price. The public float for TCBP is 0.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.72% of that float. On March 15, 2023, TCBP’s average trading volume was 1.20M shares.

TCBP’s Market Performance

TCBP stock saw a decrease of -6.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -45.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -23.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.54% for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.76% for TCBP stock, with a simple moving average of -71.52% for the last 200 days.

TCBP Trading at -29.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, as shares sank -47.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.47. In addition, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc saw -11.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBP starting from Randall Diana Elizabeth, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Randall Diana Elizabeth now owns 70,000 shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Randall Kenneth Edward, the 10% Owner of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, purchase 70,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Randall Kenneth Edward is holding 382,963 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBP

Equity return is now at value 123.10, with -117.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.