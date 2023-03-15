STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Stock Showcases 0.76% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has seen a 7.12% increase in the past week, with a -9.17% drop in the past month, and a 3.84% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for STAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.76% for STAA stock, with a simple moving average of -12.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) is 79.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STAA is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is $79.50, which is $17.23 above the current market price. The public float for STAA is 47.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.94% of that float. On March 15, 2023, STAA’s average trading volume was 824.55K shares.

STAA) stock’s latest price update

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA)’s stock price has increased by 5.47 compared to its previous closing price of 59.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/16/21 that These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

Analysts’ Opinion of STAA

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STAA reach a price target of $67, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for STAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 28th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to STAA, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

STAA Trading at -4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAA rose by +7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.44. In addition, STAAR Surgical Company saw 28.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAA starting from BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who purchase 39,090 shares at the price of $47.93 back on Dec 29. After this action, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. now owns 8,783,082 shares of STAAR Surgical Company, valued at $1,873,431 using the latest closing price.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of STAAR Surgical Company, purchase 100,000 shares at $46.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 8,743,992 shares at $4,697,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.40 for the present operating margin

+78.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAAR Surgical Company stands at +13.63. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.