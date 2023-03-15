Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM)’s stock price has increased by 0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 32.79. However, the company has seen a -0.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/21 that Sprouts Farmers Market Names New CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SFM is 0.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SFM is $33.33, which is -$0.03 below the current price. The public float for SFM is 102.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFM on March 15, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

SFM’s Market Performance

SFM’s stock has seen a -0.57% decrease for the week, with a 1.14% rise in the past month and a -2.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.54% for SFM stock, with a simple moving average of 10.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $35 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to SFM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

SFM Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.45. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw 1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Sinclair Jack, who sale 66,709 shares at the price of $32.85 back on Mar 10. After this action, Sinclair Jack now owns 290,928 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $2,191,277 using the latest closing price.

Lombardi Brandon F., the Chief Legal Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 31,607 shares at $32.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Lombardi Brandon F. is holding 25,719 shares at $1,037,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+34.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +4.08. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.