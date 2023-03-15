Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.58 compared to its previous closing price of 30.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPR is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SPR is 104.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPR on March 15, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

SPR’s Market Performance

SPR’s stock has seen a -11.45% decrease for the week, with a -20.13% drop in the past month and a 3.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.16% for SPR stock, with a simple moving average of -0.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for SPR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for SPR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $38 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPR reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for SPR stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SPR, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

SPR Trading at -12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares sank -19.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR fell by -11.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.60. In addition, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. saw 0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from Ward Damon Christopher, who sale 685 shares at the price of $34.45 back on Feb 27. After this action, Ward Damon Christopher now owns 10,182 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., valued at $23,598 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, the Director of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., sale 500 shares at $26.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that JOHNSON ROBERT D is holding 17,641 shares at $13,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.37 for the present operating margin

+1.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stands at -10.85. Equity return is now at value -696.30, with -7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.