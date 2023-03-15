S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) by analysts is $404.94, which is $74.27 above the current market price. The public float for SPGI is 318.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of SPGI was 1.42M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SPGI) stock’s latest price update

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI)’s stock price has increased by 2.44 compared to its previous closing price of 324.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPGI’s Market Performance

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has experienced a -1.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.56% drop in the past month, and a -4.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for SPGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.96% for SPGI stock, with a simple moving average of -3.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPGI stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for SPGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SPGI in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $386 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPGI reach a price target of $397, previously predicting the price at $430. The rating they have provided for SPGI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

SPGI Trading at -6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPGI fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $344.54. In addition, S&P Global Inc. saw -0.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPGI starting from Peterson Douglas L., who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $360.52 back on Feb 15. After this action, Peterson Douglas L. now owns 160,816 shares of S&P Global Inc., valued at $2,703,906 using the latest closing price.

Saha Saugata, the President, Commodity Insights of S&P Global Inc., sale 750 shares at $365.33 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Saha Saugata is holding 2,587 shares at $274,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.77 for the present operating margin

+57.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for S&P Global Inc. stands at +29.05. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.