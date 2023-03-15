SM Energy Company (SM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 4.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SM Energy Company (SM) by analysts is $43.93, which is $15.42 above the current market price. The public float for SM is 120.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.76% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of SM was 1.78M shares.

SM) stock’s latest price update

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 28.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SM’s Market Performance

SM Energy Company (SM) has seen a -6.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.01% decline in the past month and a -17.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for SM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.89% for SM stock, with a simple moving average of -26.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SM stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SM in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $35 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SM reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for SM stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to SM, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

SM Trading at -9.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -13.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SM fell by -6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.23. In addition, SM Energy Company saw -17.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SM starting from Vogel Herbert S, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $29.15 back on Mar 09. After this action, Vogel Herbert S now owns 405,063 shares of SM Energy Company, valued at $29,150 using the latest closing price.

Vogel Herbert S, the President & CEO of SM Energy Company, purchase 1,000 shares at $29.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Vogel Herbert S is holding 404,063 shares at $29,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.16 for the present operating margin

+61.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for SM Energy Company stands at +33.11. Equity return is now at value 42.30, with 20.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, SM Energy Company (SM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.