Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS): A Technical Analysis

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is $126.96, which is $11.99 above the current market price. The public float for SWKS is 158.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWKS on March 15, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

SWKS) stock’s latest price update

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)’s stock price has increased by 1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 111.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/04/22 that Skyworks Solutions Issues Weak Guidance. It Has China Headwinds.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS’s stock has risen by 1.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.33% and a quarterly rise of 19.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Skyworks Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.85% for SWKS stock, with a simple moving average of 13.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWKS reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for SWKS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SWKS, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

SWKS Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.82. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 24.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $120.03 back on Feb 10. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 16,994 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $360,090 using the latest closing price.

Durham Karilee A, the SVP, Human Resources of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 2,716 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Durham Karilee A is holding 13,428 shares at $298,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.40 for the present operating margin

+45.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at +23.25. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.