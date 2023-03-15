Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.96 compared to its previous closing price of 2.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SILO is -1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for SILO is 2.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SILO on March 15, 2023 was 612.88K shares.

SILO’s Market Performance

SILO’s stock has seen a -16.01% decrease for the week, with a -32.16% drop in the past month and a -45.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.38% for Silo Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.77% for SILO stock, with a simple moving average of -60.05% for the last 200 days.

SILO Trading at -24.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares sank -11.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILO rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Silo Pharma Inc. saw -42.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILO starting from Weisblum Eric, who purchase 130 shares at the price of $2.72 back on Dec 20. After this action, Weisblum Eric now owns 154,854 shares of Silo Pharma Inc., valued at $354 using the latest closing price.

Weisblum Eric, the CEO and President of Silo Pharma Inc., purchase 200 shares at $2.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Weisblum Eric is holding 154,724 shares at $536 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3850.95 for the present operating margin

-461.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silo Pharma Inc. stands at +5833.39. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -31.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.