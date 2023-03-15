Should You Invest in Wipro Limited (WIT) Now?

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WIT is at 0.85.

The public float for WIT is 1.48B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.31% of that float. The average trading volume for WIT on March 15, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

WIT) stock’s latest price update

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 4.67. but the company has seen a -2.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WIT’s Market Performance

Wipro Limited (WIT) has experienced a -2.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.90% drop in the past month, and a -1.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for WIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.51% for WIT stock, with a simple moving average of -7.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIT

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WIT reach a price target of $4.87. The rating they have provided for WIT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

WIT Trading at -3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, Wipro Limited saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wipro Limited (WIT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.