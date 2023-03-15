Should You Invest in Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Now?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OTIS is $85.36, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for OTIS is 414.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume for OTIS on March 15, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

OTIS) stock’s latest price update

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS)’s stock price has increased by 1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 81.94. However, the company has experienced a -2.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OTIS’s Market Performance

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has experienced a -2.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.25% rise in the past month, and a 6.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for OTIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.12% for OTIS stock, with a simple moving average of 10.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OTIS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OTIS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $84 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTIS reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for OTIS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

OTIS Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.33. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corporation saw 6.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, who sale 703 shares at the price of $86.85 back on Mar 06. After this action, Calleja Fernandez Bernardo now owns 22,215 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation, valued at $61,058 using the latest closing price.

Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, the President, Otis EMEA of Otis Worldwide Corporation, sale 837 shares at $84.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Calleja Fernandez Bernardo is holding 19,998 shares at $70,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.16 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otis Worldwide Corporation stands at +9.16. Equity return is now at value -25.30, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.