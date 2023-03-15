Should You Invest in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IFF is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IFF is $115.22, which is $29.86 above the current market price. The public float for IFF is 254.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume for IFF on March 15, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

IFF) stock’s latest price update

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)’s stock price has increased by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 83.59. However, the company has experienced a -5.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that IFF Reaches Settlement Agreement With Carl Icahn

IFF’s Market Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has experienced a -5.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.19% drop in the past month, and a -21.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for IFF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.90% for IFF stock, with a simple moving average of -21.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IFF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IFF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $106 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IFF reach a price target of $121. The rating they have provided for IFF stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to IFF, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

IFF Trading at -18.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -12.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFF fell by -5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.84. In addition, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. saw -19.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IFF starting from Fortanet Francisco, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Fortanet Francisco now owns 17,237 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., valued at $1,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, the President, Scent of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., sale 629 shares at $132.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph is holding 8,180 shares at $83,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.22 for the present operating margin

+27.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stands at -15.02. Equity return is now at value -9.90, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.