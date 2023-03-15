Should You Invest in Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FTK is at 1.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FTK is $1.40, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for FTK is 72.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.69% of that float. The average trading volume for FTK on March 15, 2023 was 335.73K shares.

FTK) stock’s latest price update

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK)’s stock price has decreased by -7.92 compared to its previous closing price of 1.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.08% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FTK’s Market Performance

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) has seen a -13.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.83% decline in the past month and a -26.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for FTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.85% for FTK stock, with a simple moving average of -18.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTK stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for FTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FTK in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 01st of the previous year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to FTK, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

FTK Trading at -20.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -17.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTK fell by -12.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1083. In addition, Flotek Industries Inc. saw -16.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTK starting from GIBSON JOHN W JR, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Dec 30. After this action, GIBSON JOHN W JR now owns 871,021 shares of Flotek Industries Inc., valued at $4,520 using the latest closing price.

ProFrac Holding Corp., the 10% Owner of Flotek Industries Inc., purchase 1,500,000 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that ProFrac Holding Corp. is holding 1,500,000 shares at $1,740,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.43 for the present operating margin

-14.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flotek Industries Inc. stands at -70.55. Equity return is now at value -170.90, with -35.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.