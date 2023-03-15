Should You Invest in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DAR is at 1.26.

The average price suggested by analysts for DAR is $92.36, which is $40.42 above the current market price. The public float for DAR is 158.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume for DAR on March 15, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

DAR) stock’s latest price update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR)’s stock price has decreased by -7.54 compared to its previous closing price of 58.88. However, the company has experienced a -12.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/06/21 that Want Clean-Energy Stocks? Buy These 3.

DAR’s Market Performance

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has experienced a -12.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.14% drop in the past month, and a -11.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for DAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.20% for DAR stock, with a simple moving average of -21.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DAR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DAR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $75 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAR reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for DAR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DAR, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

DAR Trading at -16.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -19.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR fell by -10.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.54. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc. saw -13.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from Kloosterboer Dirk, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $64.01 back on Mar 03. After this action, Kloosterboer Dirk now owns 114,753 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc., valued at $640,100 using the latest closing price.

Barden Larry, the Director of Darling Ingredients Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $64.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Barden Larry is holding 11,102 shares at $322,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.