Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STX is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STX is $67.89, which is $6.45 above the current price. The public float for STX is 205.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STX on March 15, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

STX) stock’s latest price update

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX)’s stock price has increased by 1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 60.34. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that Seagate Is Slashing 8% of Its Workforce. It’s Cutting Costs as Demand Slows.

STX’s Market Performance

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has experienced a -1.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.39% drop in the past month, and a 12.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for STX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.54% for STX stock, with a simple moving average of -6.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $82 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STX reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for STX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to STX, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

STX Trading at -4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -14.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.48. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw 15.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from Nygaard Jeffrey D., who sale 36,809 shares at the price of $69.14 back on Feb 01. After this action, Nygaard Jeffrey D. now owns 30,360 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $2,544,867 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.04 for the present operating margin

+29.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at +14.14. Equity return is now at value -849.50, with 7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.