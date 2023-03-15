Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH)’s stock price has increased by 1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 14.67. however, the company has experienced a -6.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/16/22 that Sally Beauty Customers Are Struggling. The Stock Gets a Downgrade.

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is above average at 9.89x. The 36-month beta value for SBH is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SBH is $16.40, which is $1.48 above than the current price. The public float for SBH is 105.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.16% of that float. The average trading volume of SBH on March 15, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

SBH’s Market Performance

SBH’s stock has seen a -6.10% decrease for the week, with a -8.47% drop in the past month and a 31.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.77% for SBH stock, with a simple moving average of 8.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SBH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBH reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SBH stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

SBH Trading at -4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.09. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. saw 19.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Spinks Mark Gregory, who sale 35,456 shares at the price of $17.18 back on Feb 16. After this action, Spinks Mark Gregory now owns 38,313 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., valued at $609,134 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.57 for the present operating margin

+47.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stands at +4.81. Equity return is now at value 53.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.