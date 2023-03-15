Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT)’s stock price has increased by 54.17 compared to its previous closing price of 0.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Right Now?

The public float for RBT is 48.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume for RBT on March 15, 2023 was 93.00K shares.

RBT’s Market Performance

RBT’s stock has seen a 22.02% increase for the week, with a 9.02% rise in the past month and a -43.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.43% for Rubicon Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.43% for RBT stock, with a simple moving average of -70.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RBT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RBT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RBT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to RBT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

RBT Trading at -7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.66%, as shares surge +16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBT rose by +22.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0138. In addition, Rubicon Technologies Inc. saw -25.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.50 for the present operating margin

+3.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rubicon Technologies Inc. stands at -4.46. Equity return is now at value 38.30, with -30.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.