Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) has seen a -9.05% decrease in the past week, with a -32.98% drop in the past month, and a -72.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.59% for REVB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.85% for REVB stock, with a simple moving average of -85.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for REVB is $15.00, which is $13.09 above the current market price. The public float for REVB is 0.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.01% of that float. The average trading volume for REVB on March 15, 2023 was 179.43K shares.

REVB) stock’s latest price update

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB)’s stock price has increased by 10.09 compared to its previous closing price of 1.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REVB Trading at -66.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.94%, as shares sank -33.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REVB fell by -9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1955. In addition, Revelation Biosciences Inc. saw -71.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REVB

Equity return is now at value 739.20, with -259.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.