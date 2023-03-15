Real-Time Update: Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) has seen a -5.85% decrease in the past week, with a -11.46% drop in the past month, and a -8.69% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for ORA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.63% for ORA stock, with a simple moving average of -6.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) Right Now?

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ORA is 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ORA is $93.17, which is $12.13 above the current price. The public float for ORA is 55.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORA on March 15, 2023 was 361.10K shares.

ORA) stock’s latest price update

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA)’s stock price has decreased by -8.32 compared to its previous closing price of 89.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORA

The stock of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) has seen a -5.85% decrease in the past week, with a -11.46% drop in the past month, and a -8.69% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for ORA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.63% for ORA stock, with a simple moving average of -6.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ORA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ORA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $105 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORA reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for ORA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ORA, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

ORA Trading at -7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORA fell by -5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.41. In addition, Ormat Technologies Inc. saw -5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORA starting from ORIX CORP, who sale 562,500 shares at the price of $87.75 back on Nov 25. After this action, ORIX CORP now owns 6,676,077 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc., valued at $49,359,375 using the latest closing price.

ORIX CORP, the 10% Owner of Ormat Technologies Inc., sale 3,750,000 shares at $87.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that ORIX CORP is holding 7,238,577 shares at $329,062,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.47 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ormat Technologies Inc. stands at +8.97. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.