Real-Time Update: Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has seen a -20.20% decrease in the past week, with a 0.04% gain in the past month, and a -0.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.89% for GROV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.01% for GROV stock, with a simple moving average of -85.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GROV is $2.00, which is $1.55 above the current price. The public float for GROV is 60.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GROV on March 15, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

GROV) stock’s latest price update

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV)’s stock price has increased by 8.18 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GROV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GROV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GROV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GROV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GROV reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for GROV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

GROV Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.46%, as shares surge +6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROV fell by -20.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4484. In addition, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. saw 12.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GROV starting from Sculptor Capital Management, I, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $0.54 back on Dec 06. After this action, Sculptor Capital Management, I now owns 8,783,986 shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., valued at $10,800 using the latest closing price.

Cleary Kevin Michael, the Director of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Cleary Kevin Michael is holding 100,000 shares at $58,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GROV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.