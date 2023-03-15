Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QSI is $5.00, which is $3.22 above the current price. The public float for QSI is 77.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QSI on March 15, 2023 was 736.97K shares.

QSI) stock’s latest price update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI)’s stock price has increased by 5.95 compared to its previous closing price of 1.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QSI’s Market Performance

QSI’s stock has fallen by -5.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.43% and a quarterly drop of -20.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.47% for Quantum-Si incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.39% for QSI stock, with a simple moving average of -35.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QSI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2021.

QSI Trading at -12.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares sank -14.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSI fell by -5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8870. In addition, Quantum-Si incorporated saw -2.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSI starting from RAKIN KEVIN, who sale 89,000 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Dec 15. After this action, RAKIN KEVIN now owns 1,801,000 shares of Quantum-Si incorporated, valued at $191,234 using the latest closing price.

LaPointe Christian, the General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of Quantum-Si incorporated, purchase 20,000 shares at $3.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that LaPointe Christian is holding 227,693 shares at $78,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSI

Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -25.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.