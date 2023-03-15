Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 85.25x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by analysts is $6.50, which is -$0.32 below the current market price. The public float for PSEC is 291.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of PSEC was 1.39M shares.

PSEC) stock’s latest price update

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC)’s stock price has increased by 2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 6.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.45% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSEC’s Market Performance

PSEC’s stock has fallen by -6.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.67% and a quarterly drop of -5.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Prospect Capital Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.54% for PSEC stock, with a simple moving average of -7.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSEC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSEC reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for PSEC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

PSEC Trading at -7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -10.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.34. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Van Dask Kristin Lea, who purchase 4,250 shares at the price of $7.51 back on Nov 11. After this action, Van Dask Kristin Lea now owns 58,517 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $31,909 using the latest closing price.

Stark Eugene S, the Director of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $6.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Stark Eugene S is holding 52,000 shares at $13,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.78 for the present operating margin

+68.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at +83.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.