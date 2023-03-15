PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) is $11.13, which is $4.2 above the current market price. The public float for AGS is 37.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGS on March 15, 2023 was 305.18K shares.

AGS) stock’s latest price update

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS)’s stock price has increased by 6.30 compared to its previous closing price of 6.51. but the company has seen a 4.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGS’s Market Performance

AGS’s stock has risen by 4.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.45% and a quarterly rise of 33.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.10% for PlayAGS Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.13% for AGS stock, with a simple moving average of 18.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGS

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGS reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to AGS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

AGS Trading at 14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.96%, as shares surge +7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGS rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.48. In addition, PlayAGS Inc. saw 35.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGS starting from AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC, who sale 8,208,076 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 17. After this action, AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC now owns 0 shares of PlayAGS Inc., valued at $41,040,380 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGS

Equity return is now at value -56.30, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.