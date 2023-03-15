Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA)’s stock price has increased by 1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 8.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Right Now?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53.

The public float for PLYA is 127.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLYA on March 15, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

PLYA’s Market Performance

PLYA’s stock has seen a -6.40% decrease for the week, with a 16.91% rise in the past month and a 49.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.06% for PLYA stock, with a simple moving average of 28.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PLYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLYA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLYA reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for PLYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLYA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

PLYA Trading at 14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +15.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA fell by -6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.66. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. saw 34.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from Maliassas Gregory, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $9.08 back on Mar 09. After this action, Maliassas Gregory now owns 332,688 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., valued at $136,200 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Karl Mr., the Director of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., sale 40,000 shares at $9.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Peterson Karl Mr. is holding 2,654,033 shares at $382,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.