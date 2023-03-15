Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is above average at 7.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is $86.61, which is $32.26 above the current market price. The public float for PNFP is 74.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PNFP on March 15, 2023 was 624.04K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

PNFP) stock’s latest price update

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP)’s stock price has decreased by -3.24 compared to its previous closing price of 57.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a -19.04% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/21 that Koss, JPMorgan, Plug Power, Delta: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

PNFP’s Market Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has seen a -19.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.86% decline in the past month and a -26.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for PNFP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.87% for PNFP stock, with a simple moving average of -29.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNFP

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNFP reach a price target of $66, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for PNFP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PNFP, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

PNFP Trading at -25.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares sank -31.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNFP fell by -19.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.23. In addition, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. saw -24.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNFP starting from MCCABE ROBERT A JR, who sale 24,168 shares at the price of $73.38 back on Mar 01. After this action, MCCABE ROBERT A JR now owns 302,071 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., valued at $1,773,539 using the latest closing price.

MCCABE ROBERT A JR, the CHAIRMAN of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., sale 3 shares at $82.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that MCCABE ROBERT A JR is holding 306,249 shares at $247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNFP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stands at +34.10. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.