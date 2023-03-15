Paychex Inc.’s (PAYX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has gone down by -3.43% for the week, with a -5.24% drop in the past month and a -9.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.85% for PAYX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.38% for PAYX stock, with a simple moving average of -9.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) Right Now?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is $121.60, which is $12.42 above the current market price. The public float for PAYX is 321.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAYX on March 15, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

PAYX) stock’s latest price update

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 108.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/22/22 that Paychex Posts Earnings Beat, But the Stock Is Down. Here’s Why.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $110 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYX reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for PAYX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to PAYX, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

PAYX Trading at -5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.67. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw -6.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from Gibson John B, who sale 194 shares at the price of $120.31 back on Jan 13. After this action, Gibson John B now owns 52,792 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $23,340 using the latest closing price.

Gioja Michael E, the Sr. Vice President of Paychex Inc., sale 13,744 shares at $115.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Gioja Michael E is holding 33,268 shares at $1,584,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.90 for the present operating margin

+70.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +30.20. Equity return is now at value 46.10, with 15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.