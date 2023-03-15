Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has seen a -7.04% decrease in the past week, with a -4.20% drop in the past month, and a 15.47% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for PH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.01% for PH stock, with a simple moving average of 15.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Right Now?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51.

The public float for PH is 127.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PH on March 15, 2023 was 844.94K shares.

PH) stock’s latest price update

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH)’s stock price has increased by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 332.09. However, the company has experienced a -7.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/21 that Aerospace Deal Points to a Brighter Future for Sector

Analysts’ Opinion of PH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $311 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PH reach a price target of $285. The rating they have provided for PH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PH, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

PH Trading at 0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH fell by -7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $350.94. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corporation saw 14.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from Williams Thomas L, who sale 38,098 shares at the price of $352.63 back on Feb 13. After this action, Williams Thomas L now owns 229,027 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, valued at $13,434,498 using the latest closing price.

Czaja Mark T, the VP-Chief Tech&Innovation Off. of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, sale 430 shares at $351.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Czaja Mark T is holding 507 shares at $151,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.75 for the present operating margin

+27.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stands at +8.29. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.