Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.97 compared to its previous closing price of 13.46. however, the company has experienced a -9.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apria Stock Rockets Higher on Acquisition by Owens & Minor

Is It Worth Investing in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Right Now?

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is $17.50, which is $4.54 above the current market price. The public float for OMI is 73.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMI on March 15, 2023 was 970.24K shares.

OMI’s Market Performance

OMI stock saw a decrease of -9.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -37.99% and a quarterly a decrease of -38.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.34% for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.90% for OMI stock, with a simple moving average of -47.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMI reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for OMI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to OMI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

OMI Trading at -32.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -38.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI fell by -9.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.22. In addition, Owens & Minor Inc. saw -33.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Henkel Robert J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $15.68 back on Oct 17. After this action, Henkel Robert J now owns 28,000 shares of Owens & Minor Inc., valued at $15,680 using the latest closing price.

Henkel Robert J, the Director of Owens & Minor Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $31.76 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that Henkel Robert J is holding 27,000 shares at $31,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.94 for the present operating margin

+16.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor Inc. stands at +0.22. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.