Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for OSCR is 142.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.34% of that float. On March 15, 2023, OSCR’s average trading volume was 1.68M shares.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR)’s stock price has decreased by -5.38 compared to its previous closing price of 3.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OSCR’s Market Performance

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has seen a -21.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -25.45% decline in the past month and a 37.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.29% for OSCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.68% for OSCR stock, with a simple moving average of -16.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSCR reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for OSCR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to OSCR, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

OSCR Trading at -6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares sank -30.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR fell by -21.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.95. In addition, Oscar Health Inc. saw 50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Blackley Richard Scott, who sale 30,764 shares at the price of $4.88 back on Mar 06. After this action, Blackley Richard Scott now owns 369,521 shares of Oscar Health Inc., valued at $150,156 using the latest closing price.

Quane Alessandrea C., the EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc., sale 12,473 shares at $4.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Quane Alessandrea C. is holding 188,328 shares at $60,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc. stands at -15.30. Equity return is now at value -53.30, with -13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.