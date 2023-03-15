Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.99 compared to its previous closing price of 4.11. but the company has seen a -12.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

Is It Worth Investing in Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) Right Now?

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) is $12.60, which is $8.7 above the current market price. The public float for ORGN is 104.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORGN on March 15, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

ORGN’s Market Performance

ORGN’s stock has seen a -12.64% decrease for the week, with a -24.03% drop in the past month and a -28.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for Origin Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.35% for ORGN stock, with a simple moving average of -29.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ORGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ORGN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ORGN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ORGN Trading at -24.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -22.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGN fell by -10.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.61. In addition, Origin Materials Inc. saw -15.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGN starting from Riley Richard J., who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $4.70 back on Mar 01. After this action, Riley Richard J. now owns 337,500 shares of Origin Materials Inc., valued at $211,500 using the latest closing price.

SIM Boon, the Director of Origin Materials Inc., sale 1,300 shares at $6.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that SIM Boon is holding 5,033,311 shares at $7,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGN

Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.