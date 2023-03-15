Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has gone up by 3.69% for the week, with a 1.67% rise in the past month and a -3.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for OHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.89% for OHI stock, with a simple moving average of -4.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OHI is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OHI is $29.25, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for OHI is 233.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.58% of that float. The average trading volume for OHI on March 15, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

OHI) stock’s latest price update

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI)’s stock price has increased by 3.92 compared to its previous closing price of 27.55. but the company has seen a 3.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $25 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OHI reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for OHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to OHI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

OHI Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.56. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. saw 2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at +48.38. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.