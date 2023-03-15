Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVO is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NVO is $148.15, which is $11.98 above the current price. The public float for NVO is 1.17B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVO on March 15, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

NVO) stock’s latest price update

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 142.95. However, the company has seen a -1.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 23 hours ago that Novo Nordisk to Slash Insulin Prices by Up to 75%

NVO’s Market Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has experienced a -1.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.13% drop in the past month, and a 7.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for NVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.66% for NVO stock, with a simple moving average of 17.94% for the last 200 days.

NVO Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVO fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.18. In addition, Novo Nordisk A/S saw 3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.06 for the present operating margin

+82.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Nordisk A/S stands at +31.38. The total capital return value is set at 72.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 57.99. Equity return is now at value 73.70, with 24.70 for asset returns.

Based on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.60. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.