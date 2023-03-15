Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is above average at 14.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.51.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is $509.26, which is $66.9 above the current market price. The public float for NOC is 151.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOC on March 15, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

NOC) stock’s latest price update

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 457.74. However, the company has experienced a -3.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/22 that Jeff Bezos’s Space Company Bids Again for NASA Moon Lander

NOC’s Market Performance

NOC’s stock has fallen by -3.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.20% and a quarterly drop of -14.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Northrop Grumman Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.91% for NOC stock, with a simple moving average of -6.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOC reach a price target of $478, previously predicting the price at $500. The rating they have provided for NOC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to NOC, setting the target price at $375 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

NOC Trading at -3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC fell by -3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $466.73. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corporation saw -16.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from Perry David T, who sale 3,999 shares at the price of $469.65 back on Mar 06. After this action, Perry David T now owns 8,717 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation, valued at $1,878,187 using the latest closing price.

Caylor Mark A, the CVP & Pres, Mission Systems of Northrop Grumman Corporation, sale 2,810 shares at $467.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Caylor Mark A is holding 16,240 shares at $1,313,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.84 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corporation stands at +13.38. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.