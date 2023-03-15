Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, NTRS stock has gone down by -6.86%, with a monthly decline of -11.81% and a quarterly plunge of -1.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Northern Trust Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.61% for NTRS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is above average at 14.05x. The 36-month beta value for NTRS is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NTRS is $98.07, which is $12.27 above than the current price. The public float for NTRS is 207.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume of NTRS on March 15, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

NTRS) stock’s latest price update

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS)’s stock price has increased by 4.94 compared to its previous closing price of 82.21. However, the company has experienced a -6.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NTRS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTRS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $95 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTRS reach a price target of $87, previously predicting the price at $104. The rating they have provided for NTRS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to NTRS, setting the target price at $141 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

NTRS Trading at -8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRS fell by -6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.73. In addition, Northern Trust Corporation saw -2.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRS starting from Allnutt Lauren E, who sale 559 shares at the price of $87.30 back on Mar 09. After this action, Allnutt Lauren E now owns 5,576 shares of Northern Trust Corporation, valued at $48,801 using the latest closing price.

Tyler Jason J., the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Northern Trust Corporation, sale 1,764 shares at $96.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Tyler Jason J. is holding 30,470 shares at $171,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northern Trust Corporation stands at +17.03. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.