NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT)'s stock price has decreased by -8.47 compared to its previous closing price of 5.55. however, the company has experienced a -22.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEXT is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NEXT is 135.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. On March 15, 2023, NEXT’s average trading volume was 591.32K shares.

NEXT’s Market Performance

NEXT’s stock has seen a -22.32% decrease for the week, with a -28.45% drop in the past month and a 13.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.14% for NextDecade Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.05% for NEXT stock, with a simple moving average of -17.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEXT reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for NEXT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEXT, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

NEXT Trading at -17.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.10%, as shares sank -27.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT fell by -22.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.68. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 2.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.