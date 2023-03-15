NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is 10.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NTAP is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) is $71.26, which is $11.93 above the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 213.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. On March 15, 2023, NTAP’s average trading volume was 1.74M shares.

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 61.35. However, the company has seen a -4.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/31/23 that NetApp to Cut 8% of Its Work Force

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP’s stock has fallen by -4.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.87% and a quarterly drop of -4.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for NetApp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.60% for NTAP stock, with a simple moving average of -9.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP reach a price target of $71, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to NTAP, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

NTAP Trading at -6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.11. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $65.04 back on Mar 07. After this action, Kurian George now owns 147,170 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $292,672 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $65.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Kurian George is holding 150,226 shares at $296,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.13 for the present operating margin

+66.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +14.81. Equity return is now at value 135.60, with 13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.