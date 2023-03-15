NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)’s stock price has increased by 5.73 compared to its previous closing price of 17.64. however, the company has experienced a 2.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that NeoGenomics Stock Is Downgraded. A ‘Turnaround Appears Daunting.’

Is It Worth Investing in NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NEO is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NEO is 122.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.20% of that float. The average trading volume of NEO on March 15, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

NEO’s Market Performance

NEO stock saw an increase of 2.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 50.28% and a quarterly increase of 58.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.80% for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.57% for NEO stock, with a simple moving average of 81.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for NEO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $20 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for NEO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

NEO Trading at 43.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares surge +46.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.16. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw 101.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Equity return is now at value -14.00, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.