Navigating the Volatility of United Bankshares Inc.’s (UBSI) Stock

The stock of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has seen a -5.90% decrease in the past week, with a -11.91% drop in the past month, and a -11.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for UBSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.02% for UBSI stock, with a simple moving average of -6.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Right Now?

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08.

The average price predicted for United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) by analysts is $41.20, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for UBSI is 131.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of UBSI was 589.22K shares.

UBSI) stock’s latest price update

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI)’s stock price has increased by 0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 36.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBSI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for UBSI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UBSI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $44 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBSI reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for UBSI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to UBSI, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

UBSI Trading at -9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares sank -12.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBSI fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.72. In addition, United Bankshares Inc. saw -10.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBSI starting from ADAMS RICHARD M SR, who purchase 47 shares at the price of $39.25 back on Jan 30. After this action, ADAMS RICHARD M SR now owns 21,579 shares of United Bankshares Inc., valued at $1,845 using the latest closing price.

MCNAMARA J PAUL, the Director of United Bankshares Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $42.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that MCNAMARA J PAUL is holding 62,699 shares at $106,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBSI

Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.