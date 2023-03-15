Navient Corporation (NAVI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.66x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Navient Corporation (NAVI) by analysts is $18.55, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for NAVI is 124.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.16% of that float. On March 15, 2023, the average trading volume of NAVI was 1.00M shares.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI)’s stock price has increased by 2.87 compared to its previous closing price of 15.69. However, the company has seen a -8.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/24/22 that Biden Forgives Up to $20,000 in Student Loan Debt. What It Means for Nelnet and Navient.

NAVI’s Market Performance

Navient Corporation (NAVI) has seen a -8.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.87% decline in the past month and a -1.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for NAVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.19% for NAVI stock, with a simple moving average of 0.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAVI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NAVI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NAVI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAVI reach a price target of $14.50. The rating they have provided for NAVI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 07th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NAVI, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

NAVI Trading at -9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -14.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAVI fell by -8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.84. In addition, Navient Corporation saw -1.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAVI starting from HAUBER STEPHEN M, who sale 11,351 shares at the price of $19.17 back on Jan 27. After this action, HAUBER STEPHEN M now owns 217,081 shares of Navient Corporation, valued at $217,546 using the latest closing price.

KANE JOHN M, the EVP & Group President of Navient Corporation, sale 17,006 shares at $16.56 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that KANE JOHN M is holding 607,303 shares at $281,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+79.26 for the present operating margin

+85.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navient Corporation stands at +16.92. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Navient Corporation (NAVI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.