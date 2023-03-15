Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MYGN is at 1.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MYGN is $20.67, which is -$2.06 below the current market price. The public float for MYGN is 79.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.64% of that float. The average trading volume for MYGN on March 15, 2023 was 757.05K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

MYGN) stock’s latest price update

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)’s stock price has increased by 5.40 compared to its previous closing price of 21.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/04/21 that Myriad Genetics Stock Is Jumping. Earnings Were Great.

MYGN’s Market Performance

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has experienced a 5.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.47% rise in the past month, and a 21.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.88% for MYGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.98% for MYGN stock, with a simple moving average of 13.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYGN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MYGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MYGN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $25 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYGN reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for MYGN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MYGN, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

MYGN Trading at 18.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +20.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYGN rose by +5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.41. In addition, Myriad Genetics Inc. saw 57.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYGN starting from Riggsbee Richard Bryan, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $22.55 back on Mar 02. After this action, Riggsbee Richard Bryan now owns 337,885 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc., valued at $338,253 using the latest closing price.

Lambert Nicole, the Chief Operating Officer of Myriad Genetics Inc., sale 13,184 shares at $22.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Lambert Nicole is holding 215,220 shares at $299,823 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.44 for the present operating margin

+64.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myriad Genetics Inc. stands at -16.51. Equity return is now at value -12.10, with -9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.