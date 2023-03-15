MP Materials Corp. (MP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 29.38. However, the company has experienced a -8.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/22 that General Motors EV Partner Sees Director Buy More Stock

Is It Worth Investing in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Right Now?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MP is $44.15, which is $14.94 above the current price. The public float for MP is 145.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MP on March 15, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

MP’s Market Performance

The stock of MP Materials Corp. (MP) has seen a -8.06% decrease in the past week, with a -5.10% drop in the past month, and a -5.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for MP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.47% for MP stock, with a simple moving average of -8.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MP stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for MP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MP in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $44 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MP reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for MP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 06th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to MP, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

MP Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP fell by -8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.47. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw 20.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Gold Daniel Allen, who sale 53,702 shares at the price of $31.62 back on Dec 14. After this action, Gold Daniel Allen now owns 1,120,014 shares of MP Materials Corp., valued at $1,698,057 using the latest closing price.

QVT Financial LP, the Director by Deputization of MP Materials Corp., sale 53,702 shares at $31.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that QVT Financial LP is holding 1,120,014 shares at $1,698,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.14 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for MP Materials Corp. stands at +54.79. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MP Materials Corp. (MP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.