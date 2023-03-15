Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MCW is $11.00, which is $2.35 above the current price. The public float for MCW is 301.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCW on March 15, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

MCW) stock’s latest price update

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW)’s stock price has increased by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 8.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MCW’s Market Performance

MCW’s stock has fallen by -1.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.68% and a quarterly drop of -12.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for Mister Car Wash Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.84% for MCW stock, with a simple moving average of -14.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCW stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MCW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MCW in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2022.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCW reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for MCW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MCW, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

MCW Trading at -9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc. saw -6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCW starting from Chimienti Mayra Idali, who sale 23,102 shares at the price of $9.54 back on Dec 07. After this action, Chimienti Mayra Idali now owns 0 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc., valued at $220,393 using the latest closing price.

Chimienti Mayra Idali, the Chief Operating Officer of Mister Car Wash Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $9.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Chimienti Mayra Idali is holding 281,540 shares at $190,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+57.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mister Car Wash Inc. stands at +12.88. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.