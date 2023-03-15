Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is above average at 26.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is $184.71, which is $27.74 above the current market price. The public float for MMC is 490.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MMC on March 15, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

MMC) stock’s latest price update

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC)’s stock price has increased by 1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 155.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/31/22 that Big Pension Sells Apple, Block, and Estée Lauder Stock.

MMC’s Market Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has experienced a -3.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.60% drop in the past month, and a -8.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for MMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.79% for MMC stock, with a simple moving average of -3.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $175 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMC reach a price target of $168. The rating they have provided for MMC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MMC, setting the target price at $178 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

MMC Trading at -6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.61. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. saw -4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from Klisura Dean Michael, who sale 3,140 shares at the price of $165.22 back on Mar 06. After this action, Klisura Dean Michael now owns 20,935 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., valued at $518,791 using the latest closing price.

MCGIVNEY MARK C, the Chief Financial Officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., sale 11,531 shares at $162.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that MCGIVNEY MARK C is holding 33,678 shares at $1,872,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stands at +14.80. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.