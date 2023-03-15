Make Informed Decisions with Sempra (SRE) Stock Updates

In the past week, SRE stock has gone down by -0.98%, with a monthly decline of -6.54% and a quarterly plunge of -8.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Sempra The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.59% for SRE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is above average at 22.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sempra (SRE) is $172.42, which is $25.07 above the current market price. The public float for SRE is 310.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SRE on March 15, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

SRE) stock’s latest price update

Sempra (NYSE: SRE)’s stock price has increased by 2.00 compared to its previous closing price of 143.97. However, the company has seen a -0.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that California’s Natural-Gas Bans Push Utility to Find a New Strategy

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

In the past week, SRE stock has gone down by -0.98%, with a monthly decline of -6.54% and a quarterly plunge of -8.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Sempra The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.59% for SRE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRE reach a price target of $167, previously predicting the price at $164. The rating they have provided for SRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SRE, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

SRE Trading at -5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.78. In addition, Sempra saw -4.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from MIHALIK TREVOR I, who sale 2,306 shares at the price of $148.50 back on Mar 01. After this action, MIHALIK TREVOR I now owns 21,362 shares of Sempra, valued at $342,441 using the latest closing price.

Martin Jeffrey W, the Chairman, CEO and President of Sempra, sale 10,413 shares at $150.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Martin Jeffrey W is holding 19,261 shares at $1,572,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.67 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sempra stands at +13.75. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sempra (SRE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.